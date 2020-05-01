Reinaldo Daniel Jr. (Ray) passed away at home with his wife (Maria) by his side on April 8, 2020.
He was born in Galveston on June 14, 1951. He was a leather maker. He made belts, purses, jackets, etc. by trade. He then worked with his brother construction company the last years of his life.
He is preceded in life by his father Reinaldo Daniel Sr. of Eagle Pass, Texas. He is survived by his son Benjamin Daniel (Renee) of Galveston, TX, two grandchildren; Taylor and Ben. His mother Cecila Charalambous and brothers; Carlos David Daniel (Adonia) of Norfolk, Virginia, Marcos Charalambous (Gabi) of Galveston, TX, Spiros Charalambous (Bridget) of Galveston, TX, Kostas Charalambous (Monica) of Katy, TX and Elias Charalambous of Galveston, TX. Numerous nieces and nephews; Paiton Martinolich, Eric Charalambous of Galveston, TX, Andromeda Daniel of Oklahoma, Marcos Jr. and Kostas Charalambous. Uncles; Felix Mares of La Marque, TX, John Mares, Jose Luis Mares of San Antonio, TX and Susie Mares Sauceda of Texas City, TX. Cousins; Christina King of La Marque, TX, John, Carlos, David and Leticia Sauceda of Texas City, TX and numerous cousins and aunts in Eagle Pass, TX as well as Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico.
He pampered his mother as much as he could by bringing her Mexican pastries and nic nacs that she always enjoyed sweets. It was the small caring acts he did for her that he enjoyed doing the most.
Because of the current condition that we are living through (coronavirus). A private burial was held with close members of the family. Please keep the family in your prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.