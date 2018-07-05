SANTA FE—Mrs. Linda Gayle Kelley passed from this life Tuesday morning, July 3, 2018, in Alvin.
Born July 19, 1952 in Galveston, Mrs. Kelley had been a lifelong resident of the area. She was a former secretary at American National Life Insurance Company and helped with election voting. Known for her Reese’s Pieces, Linda enjoyed games, especially cards, needlepoint, crocheting and making blankets. She loved her dogs, chocolate “Chips” and “Missy” but nothing gave her more joy than her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ameal and Willie Louise (Wilson) Mentzel.
Survivors include her loving husband of 45years, Phillip Kelley, Jr.; son, Phillip Kelley III and wife, Sandy of Santa Fe; daughter, Amy Jean May and husband, Brian of Converse, Texas; brothers, Ameal Herman Mentzel and wife, Carolyn of Alvin, Wayne Lee Mentzel of Warren, Texas; sisters, Shirley and Richard Pike of Santa Fe, Barbara DeVries and husband, Henry of Hitchcock, Carol Lynn Maxwell and husband, Wayne of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Phillip Kelley IV, Bryan James Kelley, Kassie Nicole Ragan, Michael Allan May, Amanda Bryanne May; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. R. T. Pike officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne DeVries, Bryan Kelley, Phillip Kelley III, Michael Maxwell,Kevin Mentzel and Kyle Mentzel.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.