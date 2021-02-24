Eula Mae Piangenti

SANTA FE, TEXAS — Eula Piangenti went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2021.
She was with her family at her home which was always her wish.
Eula was born on December 5, 1931 to William K. Stevens and Clara E. Stevens in Galveston, Texas. She had one older brother and was the oldest of four sisters. Eula dearly loved her family and loved to spend time with them when ever possible. She always liked to share many fond memories of her childhood and growing up on 12th street.
Eula retired in 1994 from the Galveston Independent School District. She spent the last twenty years as the administrative assistant for Ray Don Dillion and his predecessor, Eugene Lewis in the Security office at Ball High School. She was respected and liked by her co-workers; and students. She was fair and compassionate with everyone, she definitely was the "ultimate peacemaker." Many of her student aids kept in contact with her years after they graduated.
After her retirement she sold her home on Broadway in Galveston and moved to Santa Fe, Texas to be close to her daughter, Lori and only grandchild," the apple of her eye"Jarrod Elliott Belcher. She remained on the mainland for the duration of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, John Piangentii,
brother, William Stevens, sister, La Verne Schultz, and her loving and dedicated son, Wayne S. Piangenti, son in-law, Jim Belcher
and son in-law, David Stacy.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon E. Stacy ( Hitchcock), Lori A. Piangenti (Santa Fe), grandson, Jarrod E. Belcher ( Hitchcock), great-grandson, Jarrod Elliott Belcher II, and her loving and thoughtful daughter in-law, Joycelyn Piangenti (Galveston) and
her three sisters Shirley Tomme (League City), Lois Walker (Galveston),
Gloria Hanson (Hitchcock), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Eula had a great love for God and the Catholic Church, her family and country.
She was a kind and loving person with a big heart, she was truly a peace maker.
She will be missed by her children, family, and friends.
Eula was blessed to have acquired two special friends towards the end of her life
Dora Jones, her loving and caring roommate who Eula considered family.
Ms. G., her caregiver, provided excellent care which developed into a special friendship.
We will honor Eula's life on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas.
The visitation will be at 10:00, Rosary at 10:30, and Mass at 11:00 A.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.