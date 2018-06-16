William “Bill” Joseph Clark, 90, of Texas City, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Friendswood, TX.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 18, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Clark was born September 19, 1927 in Greenville, North Carolina. He was a retired Truckdriver and a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church
He was preceded in death by his wives Viola Clark and Mary Catherine Clark; his sister Evelyn Clark Stokes; and brother Edwin Haul Clark.
Survivors include his sister Marlene Clark Goodall; a brother Norman Wayne Clark and other relatives and friends.
