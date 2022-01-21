GALVESTON, TX — Genece LaRene Tilts, talented musician, singer/songwriter and artist, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family in Galveston, Texas on January 17th, 2022 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska to parents Laverna and Alex Filbert on September 24th, 1951. Genece graduated from Lincoln High School where she met many of her lifelong friends including her husband Matiss (Marty) Tilts. Her love of music and the performing arts started at a very young age and flourished throughout her life. Between singing gigs and taking care of her family, Genece went on to fulfill a lifelong dream of achieving her nursing degree from Texas Womens University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and gained invaluable knowledge that would help her later become the caretaker of her elderly parents. She was always taking care of those around her and putting others first, even throughout her own illness. Genece had a special appreciation and love for music, art, history, antiques and most of all, God. She touched so many lives with her talents and will be so dearly missed by those she left behind.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Laverna Filbert and is survived by her husband of 45 years, Matiss Tilts, daughter, Natili Monsrud (David Monsrud) and daughter, Rachel Lankford (Chris Lankford) of Galveston, Texas, grandchildren, Sofia Lankford, Chase Monsrud, Alise Lankford and Evangeline Lankford, sister, Sharon Hines (Bill Hines) of Lincoln, Nebraska and sister, Diane Langemach (Rich Langemach) of Penn Valley, California as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. A 'Celebration of Life' will be held this Spring (TBA) at the Star Drug Store in Galveston, Texas.
