Matejka
Graveside service for Robert Matejka will be held today at 11:00am at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Scott Funeral Home.
Morales
Funeral service for Phyllis Morales will be held today at 10:00am at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. A Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Murphy
Memorial service for John Murphy will be held today at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church in Galveston, TX.
Trevino
Graveside service for Maria Trevino will be held today at 10:00am at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
