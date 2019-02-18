A.D. Morrison, 89, of Santa Fe, passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born in Texarkana, TX, September 4, 1929.
He served in the Marines during the Korean War. He retired from Amoco Oil in 1990. A.D. loved his Lord, his family, and his country. He was a loyal member of Pine Drive Community Church in Dickinson, TX.
A. D. was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Mamie Morrison, and sister Christine Reeves.
He is survived by his beloved wife Marjorie Fulton Morrison; step-daughter, Dewona Johnson and husband Ray; step-sons Mike Berryhill and wife Tammy and Greg Berryhill and wife Kelly; grandchildren Marcie (Norman) Laliberte, Jodie Berryhill, Brian (Rose) Bunker, Scott (Tiffany) Bunker, Heather Berryhill, Brittany Berryhill, Charlie (Jessica) Knoles, Katelyn (Adam) Stephens, and Roger (Anna) Berryhill; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation in his honor will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 with funeral services 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas, Pastor Ted Duck officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Heart to Heart Hospice and Seasons Personal Care Home in Hitchcock.
