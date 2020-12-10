Archie O'Neal
Services for Jacqueline Archie O'Neal will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary
Ritell
Services for Karla Ritell will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Bible Way Baptist Church, Galveston, TX.
