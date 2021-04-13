Milton M Haack

BRENHAM — Milton Mohr Haack, 97, of Brenham, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
He was a former member of Memorial Lutheran Church and retired from Marathon Oil.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Evelyn Haack, daughters; Jean ( Gene) King and Janis Broussard.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 13, from 4-7pm at Brenham memorial Chapel in Brenham, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 14, at 2pm at Abiding Word Lutheran Church in Brenham, Texas with the interment to follow at Prairie Lea Cemetery and a fellowship gathering back at the church.
