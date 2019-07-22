Ernest Lee Lewis, III
TEXAS CITY—Ernest Lee Lewis, III, 26, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Friday July 25, 2019. Services are are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Patricia Murray
GALVESTON—Patricia Murray, age 90, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Kendric Laroi Simpson
LA MARQUE—Kendric Laroi Simpson, 40, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
