LAMARQUE — Mrs. Beatrice L. Mitchell passed from this life Saturday afternoon, May 22, 2021, in LaMarque.
Born March 17, 1930 in Galveston, to Amos McBride and Willie Mae Cole, Beatrice had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. She was a member of the VFW Post 5400 Ladies Auxiliary. Beatrice had quite the green thumb and loved gardening and doing yardwork, even mowing the grass. When she wasn't outside she enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Floyd Neal, Sr.; husband, Boyd H. "Mitch" Mitchell; grandsons, Richard Perry, Jr., Michael Ray Perry; aunts, Carrie Perry and Bessie Krieger.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Charles Mitchell and wife, Susan, Michael H. Mitchell and wife, Carol; daughter, Jimmie Jo Perry; brother, Floyd "Butch" Deviene Neal, Jr. and wife, Darlene; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 35 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Brantley, Hank Chesson, Jason Mitchell, Jeremy Mitchell, Tommy Perry and Justin Rieve. Honorary bearer will be Floyd "Butch" Deviene Neal, Jr.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
