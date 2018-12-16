Mary Jane Giusti

HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Mary Jane Giusti, 86, passed from this life Friday evening in Texas City. Funeral Arrangements are pending with Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com

Carlos “Jiggy” Alcazar III

GALVESTON—Carlos “Jiggy” Alcazar III, age 68, passed away at his residence surrounding by his loving family on Saturday, December 15, 2018 . Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Willard Dent

GALVESTON—Willard Dent, age 75, of Galveston died Friday December 14 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Susan Birdsong

GALVESTON—Susan Birdsong, age 65, of Bacliff passed away Sunday December 16, 2018 at The Lakes in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Charles Talbot Grigg

GALVESTON—Charles Talbot Grigg, age 69, of Galveston passed away Sunday December 16, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Andrew Gonzales

GALVESTON—Andrew Gonzales, age 80, of Galveston passed away Friday December 7, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Rose Collins

GALVESTON—Rose Collins, age 78, of Galveston passed away Thursday December 13, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Guadalupe Martinez

GALVESTON—Guadalupe Martinez, age 72, of Galveston passed away Wednesday December 12, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

