Philip Everett Schlageter Sr. of Hallettsville, Texas, died June 22, 2018. He lived to be 91 and was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 16, 1926 to Philip Schlageter and Julia Rother Schlageter. Philip married the love of his life, Patricia Louise Koonce, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Koerth on December 27, 1949. He was the loving father of nine children, 22 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Philip spent his early youth on a dairy farm in South San Antonio. Later he moved with his family to the Rother place at Rabb Switch in Lavaca County. During the Depression, the family had to split up with his mother and sisters living with relatives, his father working for the CCC on the Goliad Mission restoration project and Philip living on and working a farm near Yoakum. Philip graduated from Yoakum High School in 1944 and immediately joined the Navy. He served in the Pacific on the USS Cleburne in 1945 and 1946. Philip graduated from Southwest Teachers College in 1951. After a short time teaching vocational agriculture, he worked for the Soil Conservation Service. He was known throughout the SCS as the resident botanical expert on range grasses. During this time he lived with his growing family at various times in Shiner, Amelia, Beaumont, Orange, Harwood, Gonzales and Moulton. In 1966, he left the SCS and moved to Texas City to own and operate the Western Auto Store in La Marque, Texas.
Upon retirement, he moved to the Schlageter place in Hackberry where he ranched and grew Prilop pecans. He enjoyed travel, dancing, dominos, reading, tinkering and gardening. He especially enjoyed entertaining his grandchildren and great grandchildren on the ranch. Philip was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville. He was also a long time member of the Knights of Columbus. Philip served as Chaplain for the Hallettsville American Legion and VFW.
Philip was preceded in death by: his parents; 2-sisters, Magdalene and Dorothy; and daughter Debria Jo Schlageter.
Philip is survived by: his wife of 67 years, Patricia Koonce Schlageter; daughter Cynthia Ann Schneckenberger and husband Roger; 7-sons, Philip Everett Schlageter Jr. and wife Linda Tosches of Santa Barbara, Robert Warren Schlageter and wife Linda of Texas City, John Andrew Schlageter Sr. of Hackberry, Matthew Jason Schlageter of La Marque, Timothy Allan Schlageter Sr. of Santa Fe, Kevin Joseph Schlageter and wife Diane of Texas City, and David Anthony Schlageter and wife Kimberly of New Braunfels.
Funeral Mass Service: 1 p.m., Friday, June 29, 2018, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Koerth, TX. Visitation: 4 p.m., Thursday at Kubena Funeral Home; with Rosary starting at 7 p.m. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: MD Anderson Cancer Center or the donor's wishes. Burial: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Koerth, TX. After burial a Celebration of his live will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Family center 400 E 5th St. Hallettsville TX. 77964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.