SAN ANTONIO — Marian Templin Hamilton passed away in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, November 4th at the age of 92. Born in Galveston, Texas on January 19, 1929, she was the second daughter of Dr. Samuel Sharpe Templin and Kathleen Pendergraft Templin. A lover of music and dance from the age of 3, she participated in Galveston Mardi Gras Coronations until they were discontinued in 1941 due to World War II.
Her father died suddenly in 1941, and in 1943 she and her mother moved to Austin, Texas, where she graduated from Austin High School in 1945. A life-long lover of the humanities, she studied Piano, Dance, and the Fine Arts at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and The University of Texas in Austin, Texas.
She married Robert Lee Hamilton, Jr. on September 7, 1948, and moved to Waco, Texas, where he completed his senior year at Baylor University. During that year she taught a six-week course on Stage Movement in the university’s Drama Department. During her lifetime, she also held positions at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas; the Texas State Highway Department in Austin, Texas; Tenneco, Inc. in Houston, Texas, and Catto & Catto Insurance Agency in San Antonio, Texas, where here career spanned 31 years.
Her love of the arts extended to her numerous civic activities. She was a charter member of the “Hot 100 Club,” an organization dedicated to the preservation of classic American jazz and to support the Riverwalk Live radio series. She spent nine years as Company Coordinator for the San Antonio Business Committee for the Arts; two terms as President of the Artists Alliance of San Antonio, a non-profit artists organization; two terms on the Board of Directors of the Bexar Opera Workshop; and regularly worked as a volunteer for the United Way. Her love of her family and the arts was second only to her faith. She sang in church choirs and served on many church committees at Chapelwood United Methodist Church and Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, and was an Associate Lay Leader and served on the Board of Trustees and Finance Committee at Windcrest United Methodist Church in San Antonio, Texas.
Marian is survived by her two sons and their wives; Lee and Rebekah Hamilton of McAllen, Texas; and Jeffrey and Kate Hamilton of Glendora, California; three grandchildren, Courtney, Blake, and Grant Hamilton, and numerous cousins.
Viewing will be held at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway on Sunday, November 28th from 12-5:00pm and Monday, November 29th from 4-8:00pm.
A brief grave side service will be held at Fort Sam Houston at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30th. It will be followed by a memorial service at Windcrest United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m.
Finally, the family wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to Poet’s Walk Memory Care Community and Generous Hospice for their kindness and care for Marian.
It is the family’s wish that memorials be sent to Windcrest United Methodist Church, 8101 Midcrown Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78239, or a charity of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.