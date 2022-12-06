GALVESTON, TX — Rose Mary Duran Patlan, age 89, of Galveston passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her daughter’s home.
Rose Mary’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, December 8, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Friday, December 9, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica with burial following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Rose Mary was born on January 28, 1933 in Galveston to Jose “Joe” Duran and Mary Kingsbury Duran. She was their sixth child. She graduated from Ball High School and later received an Associate Degree from College of the Mainland. She entered the workforce in 1975 at the University of Texas Medical Branch as a secretary. She then moved on to GISD and CCISD as a substitute teacher. She retired in 1998 and began her life doing what she enjoyed the most, gardening, shopping and spending time with family.
Rose Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her five siblings, Mike Duran Sr, Jesse Duran Sr, Joe Duran Sr, Consuelo Duran Molina and Frank Duran Sr.
Survivors include her daughter, Rosemary Michelle Patlan-Rogers and son-in-law Rick Rogers; son Michael Gabriel Patlan (Rose) and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the faculty at the University of Texas Medical Branch that includes Dr. John C. Hagedorn; Dr. Erik C. Hustak; Dr. Anna Rotkiewicz; Dr. Brian A Smith; Dr. Jeremy Samuel Somerson; Dr. Laura Wu, and all the ancillary staff for their compassion, patience and care.
Special thanks to lifelong friend, Sharon Muehlberger-Reitmeyer, for all of her support and new friends, Maria Esquivel, Norma Compean Bruce, Hospice nurse, Annette, Pastor Brad and the LCC PACU who have provided support through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Galveston SPCA or to your favorite charity.
