Walter Allen Fisk, age 76 of Santa Fe, Texas formerly of La Marque, Texas passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Walter was born April 29, 1944 in Galveston, Texas and graduated from La Marque High School in 1962. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. and would go on to work as a skilled welder/fabricator. Walter had a great passion for golf and corvettes. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Walter is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Fisk; brother, Bill Fisk.
Walter is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Fisk; son, Stephen Fisk and wife Lisa; sister, Mary Slawson; brothers, Robert Fisk and wife Phyllis, John Fisk and wife Cheryl; grandchildren, Austin Burd, Ethan Fisk, Noah Fisk and Jack Fisk; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Scott Funeral Home with Memorial Services to begin at 12:00 PM. Interment of ashes will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the Memorial Service.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511, (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.