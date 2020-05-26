Ernestine Moreno, 90, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Galveston Memorial Park.
Ernestine Moreno was born June 19, 1929 in Texas City, Texas. She was a graduate, and a retiree from the College of the Mainland and was a member of Grace Methodist Church of Texas City. Ernestine was a survivor of the Texas City Disaster and was an active member of the Texas City community. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Wife and Aunt.
She is preceded in death by parents, Jose and Maria Sandoval Garza; husband, Hector Moreno; brothers, Joe Garza, Pete Garza, Able Garza, and Alfred Garza; sisters, Margret Garza, Estola Garza and Emelia Garza.
Survivors include children, Diane Moreno, Doris Jones and husband Doug, Dwayne Moreno and wife Sara, David Moreno and wife Oksana; grandchildren, Shannon, Kimberly and Tommy, Angela and Samuel, Emily, Christian and David; sister, Hielda Garza; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Shannon Jones, Tommy Jones, Kimberly Jones, Samuel Moreno, Anglea Moreno, David Moreno and Dwayne Moreno.
