Ben Emile Kullerd, passed away on Saturday July 28th in Houston Texas at the age of 91.
Ben was born May 31, 1927 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Bernard Kullerd (Kullerud) of Norway and Alice Gaudard Kullerd of Lake Charles Louisiana.
Ben joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 and was an electrician on a salvage ship, the “ARS-23”. After 4 years in the Navy, Ben attended college at Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana graduating with a bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering. After college graduation, he went to work as an Electrical Engineer at Monsanto Chemical Company in Texas City, Texas, for 23 years, retiring in 1985. Not a man to be idle, he then went to work at SIP Engineering in Houston Texas for the next 12 years, retiring again in 1996.
In addition to his many work achievements, Ben also excelled at any and every project he could put his hands on. Whether it was building a gazebo, tending beehives, or shelling pecans, he liked to stay busy and productive. His other hobbies included birdwatching and flying his airplane, a Beechcraft Sundowner “2251 Lima”.
Ben is proceeded in death by both of his parents, Bernard Kullerd (Kullerud) and Alice Gaudard Kullerd. His brother, Ted B. Kullerd of Bayou Vista, Louisana; and his son Stephen Lane Kullerd of Athens, Texas.
Ben is survived by his brothers, Victor Kullerd and wife Coralyn; Charles “Picou” Kullerd and wife Tommy; children, daughter Dr. Deborah Kullerd and husband Mike Alley; daughter Jane Canseco and husband Carlos; son David Kullerd and wife Amy; Daughter in law, Pam Kullerd; five grandchildren, Megan Kullerd Hohnholt, Katherine Kullerd, Ben J. Kullerd, James Stepchinski, and Lorenzo Canseco; and two great grandchildren Kayden Shelby and Kaleb Stepchinski.
A memorial service for Ben will be held on Saturday August 11th at 3 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, Texas. Visitation with the family begins at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Armand Bayou Nature Center in Pasadena, TX at www.abnc.org.
