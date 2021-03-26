GALVESTON — Norma Jean Herrin, 85, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her residence. A loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Norma was a Ball High School graduate and proud BOI. As the matriarch of the Herrin and Musick families, she presided over every holiday celebration. Norma always had an open-door policy; no invitations were ever needed to stop by and say hello. Nobody could beat her cooking, and her brothers will dearly miss her chicken fried steaks and fried shrimp. The highlight of her summers was the annual family trek to Disney World. She also cherished her trips to Park City, Utah and the mother- daughter trips to New York City and Florida; really anywhere she was surrounded by her family. Family was everything to her, and she will be sorely missed.
Norma is preceded in death by her father, John E. Musick; mother, Stella P. Musick; and sister, Elinor M. Anderson.
Norma is survived by her husband, Louis "Tootsie" C. Herrin, Jr., her brothers, Frank Musick, William D. Musick and wife Mary, and James E. Musick and wife Annie; children: Louis C. Herrin III, Ronald W. Herrin, John E. Herrin, Susan A. Kelley, and David M. Herrin (Dotsy); 12 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren with another on the way; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Norma's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, March 29, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 6:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Galveston Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
