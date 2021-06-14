SANTA FE — Mr. George Gates, Sr. passed from this life Friday, June 11, 2021, at home with his family at his side.
Born February 1, 1930 in Galveston, George had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1950, previously of Galveston. He was of the Lutheran faith, a longtime member of the Alvin Masonic Lodge #762 AF&AM, a charter member of the John Mitchell Lodge #1401 AF&AM in Hitchcock, a member and supporter of the Galveston County Youth Rodeo Association and the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo for many years and had owned and operated Gates Machine Shop in Santa Fe for over 50 years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ida (Seaberg) Gates, his sister, Louise Palmer and his brother, Thomas Gates, Jr., daughter-in-law, Karen Gates; granddaughter, Dawnell Gates, survivors include his loving wife of over 72 years, Gloria; his sons, George Gates, Jr. and wife, Cynthia, John Gates, Mark Gates and wife, Sandra, all of Santa Fe, James Gates and wife, Kayleen, of Algoa; sister, Connie Maffei, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, Rev. Richard Rhoades officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park with a Masonic Ritual under the auspices of John Mitchell Lodge #1401 AF&AM lodge.
Pallbearers will be George Gates, III, Mark Gates, Jr., John Gates, Jr., Travis Gates, James Gates, Jr., and Garrett Gates.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 — 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Julie, Sharon, Anna Marie, Bob, Larry and Kay for the loving care they gave to George.
Those who wish may make memorials in the form of donations to HIS Ministries.
