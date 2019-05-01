Lucas "Kookie" Serna, age 55, of Galveston passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 at his residence in Houston.
Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Born December 14, 1963 in Galveston, Texas to Abelardo Serna and Santos Gonzales Serna, Lucas was a 1982 graduate of Ball High School. Lucas was a God fearing man that loved the Lord and his family. After high school Lucas was employed at UTMB before he found his calling at Special Recreation Services, Inc., a job where he became a wonderful caregiver to many special needs young adults. He loved music, especially Carlos Santana. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Boston Celtics Fan. In years past Lucas was the basketball coach at the Boys and Girls Club of Galveston. With the love enjoyed in a large family, Lucas was always the Big Jokester. His humor and kind spirit will always remain a fond memory in our hearts. Rest in peace baby brother.
Preceded in death by: his parents; sisters Lupe Alcala and Debbie Fentanes. Survivors include: brother, Mario Serna of Galveston; sisters Yolanda Sustaita and husband Abram of Sugarland and Rita Serna Alcala of Houston; brother-in-law Robert Fentanes; niece Monika Villarreal and husband Nickolas of Galveston; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Nickolas Villarreal, A. J. Sustaita, Adam Alcala, Ruben James Alcala, Michael Aceves, Jimmy De Los Santos and Bobby Medina. Honorary pallbearers are Mario “Tree” Gonzales, Gilbert Enriquez and Johnny Enriquez.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Gilbert Enriquez and the Special Recreation Services, Inc. staff and family.
