Claudette Mag Monroe McLaren

ALGOA — Mrs. Claudette May Monroe McLaren passed away on April 29, 2021.
Claudette was a loving wife of 63 years. She was a master doll maker, she also loved working in her garden.
She is survived by her husband Ronald McLaren, her furry babies Tab and Wilber.
She had a private funeral service at Forest Park.
