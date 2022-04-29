SANTA FE — Mr. Matthew Gideon Wollam passed from this life Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Matthew died from a rare aggressive cancer that had been diagnosed fourteen months ago. His last request was for his family to take him back to the mountains that he loved. Matthew passed away in Colorado Springs in view of Pikes Peak, surrounded by family and friends.
Born December 16, 1999 in Texas City, Matthew grew up in Santa Fe and recently moved to League City. He was a member of Bay Area Church and enjoyed participating in local church sponsored missions as well as trips to Boston and Louisiana. He had been an active member of 4H in Jr. High and High School, participating in local, state, and national competitions. Matthew was the 2015 Galveston County Fair and Rodeo King and graduated home school in 2018. He was an adventurer who loved to travel and loved being around his friends and family. Matthew enjoyed wood working, welding, and playing baseball.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy J. and Bobbye Wollam and John Clayton; uncle, Bruce Clayton; niece, AliceMay Katherine Thibodeaux.
Survivors include his parents, Tim and Susan Wollam; brother, Malcolm Nathaniel Wollam; sisters, Ashley and husband, Wissam Al-Saliby, Laura and husband, Chris Rampy, Amy and husband, Matt Davis, Anna and husband, Joseph Thibodeaux, Tiana Elise Wollam, Mikayla Katherine Wollam; grandmother, Betty Clayton; 4 nieces; 6 nephews and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Bay Area Church, 4800 West Main Street, League City, Texas 77573 with Pastor Brian Haynes officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Holiday, Jacob Pierson, Jason Stone, Daniel Tamez, Isaiah Tamez, Cody Williams and Malcolm Wollam.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Matthew's name to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Post Office Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486; Bay Area Disaster Relief Fund, www.Bayarea.church/give. (Giving type, select disaster relief); www.sanctuaryfostercare.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.