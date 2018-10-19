LA MARQUE - Mr. Noah Alexander Dimitri passed from this life Monday afternoon, October 15, 2018, in La Marque.
The oldest of 5 children, Noah was born August 18, 1999 in Galveston, TX. His size, even at an early age, was large but it had no comparison to how large his heart was. He had an unconditional love that would always put others before himself… especially his family. His kind-hearted nature knew no bounds. Noah was a true gamer through and through. Working his seasonal job at GameStop allowed him to always find new games to play on his X-Box. He loved defeating worlds and reaching new levels that he had never been before. But when he wasn’t glued to his X-Box, you could find him either jamming out to his music, writing or reading one of his favorite books by Sylvia Plath. Noah was also a great conversationalist. He enjoyed the art of debate and was well known for creating debates on topics he thought were controversial. Noah was a unique individual and the lives he touched during his short time on earth will never be the same again.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Edward O’Toole, Betty Winters, Ben and Mildred Crook.
Survivors include his mother, Julie Ruschenberg; step-father, Manuel Martinez; father, Dale Dimitri; step-mother, Erinn Callahan; brothers, Isaiah Martinez, Elijah Martinez, Matthew Dimitri; sisters, Miranda Martinez, Isabella Martinez; grandparents, Pamela and Harlan Jensen, Jimmie and Connie Dimitri, Gary Ruschenberg; great-grandmother, Verna O’Toole; uncles, Eugene Ruschenberg and wife, Shancy, Josh Jensen, Shawn Roper; aunts, Rachel Dimitri, Nicole Dimitri, Heidi Ruschenberg, Robin Dimitri; numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Rudy Rios officiating.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
