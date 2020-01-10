Cloud
Memorial services for Robert Cloud will be held today at 10 a.m. at Clear Lake United Methodist Church under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Robbins
Celebration of life services for Deborah Robbins will be held today at Compton Memorial C.O.G.I.C. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 12 noon followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Cain
Services for Tre'Jamall will be held today with a viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with a funeral service at 3 p.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
Gooding
Memorial service for Louise Gooding will be held today in the chapel of First Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Spencer
Funeral services for Mary Spencer will be held today at 2 p.m. at League City Church of Christ under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Fury
Funeral services for Vinella Fury will be held today at Progressive Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Dillon
Celebration of life services for Renee Dillon will be held today at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
McLendon
Memorial services for Eugene McLendon will be held today at 3 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Rhem
Celebration of life services for Derek Rhem will be held today at Gtr. St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ford
Celebration of life services for Odell Ford will be held today at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby in La Marque under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. services.
Karber
Memorial service for Lily Karber will be held today at Bayshore Friends Church, 3507 Walsh St. in Bacliff at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.