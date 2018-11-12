Robert L. Caldwell
GALVESTON—Robert L. Caldwell, 90, passed away November 11, 2018 at UTMB. Funeral services are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home (409) 621-1677.
Sharon Dale Buckley
GALVESTON—Sharon Dale Buckley, 79, of Galveston, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018, at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Murcille Matthews Sherwood
LA MARQUE—Murcille Matthews Sherwood, 66, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.