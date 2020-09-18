Jesse Lee Alexander, 84 of Bacliff was reunited with the love of his life on September 15,2020. His beloved wife, Joan with just shy of 50 years of marriage, went home in 2004. Jesse was born on November 27,1935 to Christine Ellen and Eugene Dawson Alexander in Wilson, Oklahoma.
Jesse worked as an Industrial Painter, and retired with local 585 in Galveston county. In his younger years, he loved bass fishing and could tell you all the spots they were biting. Jesse was a true family man and his family was everything to him.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Joan, brothers, LL Dean Alexander, Eugene Ulysses Alexander, and William Delbert Alexander.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Trina Alexander, Tammy Ramsey, Mellissa (Brad) Bingham, grandson Jared (Alani) Bingham, great-grandson Colson, sister Oleta Joyce Haynes, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In his honor, a family graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 21,2020 at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
