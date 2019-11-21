Paul Marion Frenchwood, 65, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8am with a church service to begin at 10am. Services will be at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church located at 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial will take place on Monday, November, 25, 2019 at Mainland Memorial Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.