Paul Marion Frenchwood, 65, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8am with a church service to begin at 10am. Services will be at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church located at 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial will take place on Monday, November, 25, 2019 at Mainland Memorial Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.

