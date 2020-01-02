Donald Ray Bryant, 84, of Galveston, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on December 23, 2019.
His family invites you to join them to celebrate the life of a beloved brother, uncle, great uncle, cousin, and friend. Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Avenue M, Galveston, Texas, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kerry Tilmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
