Kathleen DiMare Kathy Latronica

LAS VEGAS, NV — Kathleen "Kathy" DiMare Latronica (74), born February 9, 1946 in Galveston Texas was reunited with her beloved Father, Sebastian "Yano" DiMare, her Mother, Elizabeth "Liz" Hokanson, and Brother Vincent DiMare on December 18, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Kathy was raised in Galveston and attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and Ursuline Academy. Her love of Science attracted her to the University of Texas at Austin where she studied Chemistry while working summers at UTMB until she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Latronica, from Pueblo, Colorado. They married in 1967 and made their home in Littleton, Colorado where they raised four children.
Although Kathy loved the mountains, she always kept the island's salt breeze in her heart, often referring to herself as a BOI - born on the island. With a young family and adventurous spirit, Kathy and Bob took a chance and were able to get a "little cabin in the hills" west of the Pikes Peak region in Colorado where they enjoyed the mountain life away from the city as often as possible. As the kids got older and Kathy accepted her eye disease which left her legally blind, she made the difficult decision to resume her college studies in chemistry. After much adapting and arduous years of late nights studying and raising four children, Kathy accomplished her dream of getting her chemistry degree. She taught chemistry and instructed labs at Arapahoe Community College and Metro State in Denver until her retirement.
Growing up in a poker playing family and being an accomplished player herself, Kathy gravitated to "Sin City" and ultimately enjoyed the snowbird lifestyle for the last twenty years splitting residency between Las Vegas and Colorado. She often joked and referred to her and Bob's dichotomous lifestyle as going from "rustic to plastic". She loved them both equally. Thanks to the National Library Service for the Blind, Kathy was an avid reader and could engage in a conversation in just about anything. She was a spiritual enthusiast and a great friend to all who knew her. Above everything, she loved being "Nana" to her six grandchildren and enjoyed traveling to spend time with family.
Kathy is sorely missed by her husband Bob, her children: Tara (Latronica) Shephard, Rocky Latronica and his wife Sherry, Tricia (Latronica) McCready and Anthony Latronica and his wife Alexi. Her memories are forever imprinted in the hearts of her sisters Nancy (DiMare) Davis, Josie (DiMare) Beaman, and sister-in-law Rose (Latronica) Mihelich. Missing their "Nana" are Aaron Shephard, Aidan and Nicolas McCready, Danielle Latronica, and Luce and Rocco Latronica. Kathy was a good friend, cousin and aunt to many nieces and nephews throughout her life. She will live in our hearts forever.
Kathy chose cremation. Once it is safe to travel, a Celebration of Life will be held to honor her legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any organization that supports COVID-19 relief efforts (i.e., American Red Cross) or The National Federation of the Blind.
