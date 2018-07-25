The family of Clifton Malone, Sr. invites our family and friends to join us as we celebrate the life of our beloved father and grandfather.
A Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary at 11:00 A.M. with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M.
He is survived by two sons, daughter, grandchildren, one brother, devoted friend; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relative and friends.
See his webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
