DICKINSON — David Vernon Schells was born to Mary Helen Schells and David V. Morrow on July 28, 1952, in Calvert, Texas. He was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma (Delta Theta) Fraternity. He retired from Exxon-Mobile after 38 years of dutiful service; returning for an additional 8 years as a consultant. He was a faithful member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston under the pastoral leadership of Rev. A. W. Colbert. He served as a trustee, a member of the Men’s Ministry, Men’s Chorus and Mass Choir. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed supporting the La Marque Cougars. He exemplified the life of a distinguished Godly man. His leadership, wisdom and love will be enormously missed by all.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Helen Ervin; brother, Charles Schells, grandson, David Floyd Mayes, and other loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joyce Schells; father and bonus mother, David and Bobbie Morrow; children, Jomoso Kenyatta Wilson (Misty), Chalon Azurae Mayes; grandchildren, Kyuna Pope, Cameron, and Demetrius Mayes, Imarii Sheppard, Derrel Sheppard and Chanel Ball; great-granddaughter, Audri Pope; siblings, Connie Salter, Regina Tyler, Dr. Angie Williams (Michael), Joanni Hawkins (Nate); a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, cousins, in laws and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 2920 Avenue M 1/2, Galveston, TX. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with a Life Celebration Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, Santa Fe, TX. Pastor A. Wilford Colbert will be the officiant.
