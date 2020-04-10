DICKINSON—
Mary Catherine Hudnall Magnuson, age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Harbor Hospice Care Center. She was born in Galveston, Texas on August 19, 1934. She graduated from Dominican High School. After graduation she went to work at American National Insurance until her retirement. She was a member of Shrine of True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson. She loved to read and she loved all sports, especially football and baseball, and was also on the Anico Bowling team. Her greatest love was her family and she will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph M. and Catherine Reilly Hudnall; 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
She is survived by her sister Cleo Smyth of Bradenton, Florida; nieces and nephews: Cindy Balsam (Felix), Dale Henne, Lois, Niles, Jeff and Bryan Smyth (Tina), Lee (Laura), James, Kevin (Lisa) and Alan Stephenson (Nancy); great-nieces and great-nephews: Peyton and Christopher Smyth, Jennifer Cherry, Jessica Chandler, Alexandra and Ernest Stephenson, Benjamin, Kevin, II and Kacey Stephenson; and great-great-nephews: Bryant Cherry, Larry Shelton and Dalys Chandler.
Because of the restrictions with the COVID-19 Virus, a private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Galveston Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, Galveston, Texas 77554.
