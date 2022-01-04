PEARLAND — Andrew Callis, Jr., 68, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the morning of December 31, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his only child. He was born to the late Andrew Callis, Sr., and the late Willie Mae Green-Callis on September 28, 1953. He spent his early years in West Texas City, Texas, being nurtured by his mother and father. Andrew accepted Christ at a tender age at Hunter Chapel C.M.E. Church.
Andrew was educated in the La Marque Independent School District. Upon completing school, Andrew met, fell in love, and married his wife of 49 years, Diane Merida-Callis. To this union was born a beautiful daughter, Monica, and together, they cherished and raised her.
Andrew worked for many years at Dunn's Heat Exchange in Texas City, and he retired from Dunn's after many years of dedicated service. In addition to his roles of husband and father, he maintained a spirit of entrepreneurship, and he passed that spirit on to his daughter.
Andrew was well known for his feisty attitude; he was a straight shooter whose presence commanded respect throughout his community. To those he loved and cherished, his heart was pure gold. He probably would not have given you the shirt off his back, but he would have swiftly taken you to the store and purchased one for you. He was the epitome of loyalty. His favorite pastime was spending countless hours with his grandson, CJ. His hobbies included keeping his yard manicured and ensuring each of his cars was impeccably clean.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Callis, Sr. and Willie Mae Green-Callis, his brothers, Morris Ray Callis and Michael Callis, sisters, Joyce Myers and Alberta Callis, and best friend, Courtney Charles Anderson, Jr.
Andrew leaves to cherish his love and memories: his beloved only daughter, Monica Callis (Jesse); grandchildren, Arriel Yarbrough and Calvin Denefield Jr.; special nephew, Agie Callis, Sr., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and friends.
The family of Andrew Callis would like to extend a very heartfelt thanks and love to Maria del Carmen Encina, Annetria Holmes, Angela McGaskey, and Comeka Anderson Diaz.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 12pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
