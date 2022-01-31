GALVESTON, TX — Edward H.L. Clarac Jr. was born April 8, 1923, in Galveston Texas and passed on January 4th 2022.
He attended Austin High School and Rice University, Houston,TX.
Preceded in death by Parents Ed and Marie Clarac Sr., Wife Martha Clarac, and daughter Shelly Musselman
Survived by daughter Meredith Clarac; son and daughter-in-law Ed and wife Terri Clarac III of San Antonio, TX; and son Peter Clarac of Galveston, TX. Grandchildren Jace Musselman of Laguna Beach, CA, Matt Musselman of Dallas, TX, Meredith Musselman Smith of Aspen CO, Will Musselman of Dallas, Texas and Lee Clarac and wife Spencer of Dallas, TX. . Francis Austin Brown companion of Galveston, TX. Ed also had 5 great grandchildren.
Ed was a home builder in Houston and Galveston. He enjoyed golf, flying, skiing and fishing. He was on the board of directors of Sugar Creek National Bank and a member of Sugar Creek Country Club,
Ed was an island native who attended Rice University on the GI Bill after the war and graduated in 1950. Ed flew a total of 33 combat and 1 mercy mission over occupied Europe. Ed was on the runway about to take off for another combat mission in the B-17 when they were waived off because the war was declared officially over. During Ed’s 18th bombing mission over Munich on February 25, 1945, 1st Lt Edward Clarac’s B-17 Flying Fortress was terribly damaged by flak. A fragment of a German 88mm shell nicked Ed’s neck and tore through his throat mic, putting a hole in his scarf and tearing thru his B-10 jacket. Once the wounded pilot’s airplane touched down, the crewman pointed out the Ed had been hit. Ed was awarded the purple heart and distinguished Flying Cross for his flying skill and bravery. Ed donated these items, and all can be seen on display at the Lone Star Flight Museum and Ellington Field in Texas. He was featured on numerous news stations, and you can read more about his bravery at this website:
Ed was always giving his time to the community and was a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Family Catholic church in Galveston, Texas. He would deliver the Eucharist to the people who were in poor health and unable to attend mass. Ed delivered meals on wheels up until the age of 95. Ed loved his family, and his home was visited often by all.
Memorial service and celebration of life to be at later date.
