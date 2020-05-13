Mary Bush, 68, of Texas City passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Houston. She was born March 12, 1952 in Oyster Creek, Texas to Roy and Maxine Bush.
She lived most of her life in Texas City. Mary was full of life and had a beautiful smile; she touched everyone she came in contact with. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary is survived by her daughter Shannon Stevens (Dean), sister Dee Dee Bush Sandoval (Roland), brother James Bush (Tanya), three grandchildren: James Sullivan, Dillon Stevens and Asa Garcia and her five nieces and nephews: Cory Bush, Aimee Montero, Jennifer Sandoval Brandi deGroot, and Jennifer Dean and numerous great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to thank Altus Hospice and MD Anderson Hospital for the care of Mary.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 1:00pm — 2:00pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the Celebration of Life at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MD Anderson or Hospice of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.