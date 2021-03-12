HOUSTON — Alberto U. Trevino, 66, of Galveston, Texas, passed away on March 10, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. He faced his challenge for years with courage and later put his trust in his family and in God to manage his care. Albert was born to Manuel Losoya Trevino and Rosaura Urbina Trevino on November 24, 1954. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School and graduated from Ball High School where he played baseball and football. Albert loved sports, especially his Dallas Cowboys!, played fastpitch softball and later umpired the sport. Albert worked as a longshoreman many years before he joined the family business to work with his brother, Manuel at Manuel's Paint and Body Shop.
He is survived by his children: Anna and husband Stephen Salinas, Alberto (Sonny) Trevino Jr. and wife Ashley, Elia and husband Marcelo Ramos and grandchildren Kristina and Isabella Salinas, Espen Ramos, Alberto (Trey), Tyler, and Talen Trevino, his brothers and sisters, Laura and husband Ray Guerra, Gerardo and wife Olga Trevino, Beatrice and husband Michael Bunyan, Manuel Trevino and wife Lisa, Raquel and husband John Cornell as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Rosaura Trevino. Albert will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his love and generosity.
The Funeral Mass is at 10:00 AM on Monday March 15, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Father Jude Ezuma celebrant and Deacon Sam Dell'Olio assisting. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 on Sunday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM where a prayer vigil will be held at 6:30 PM.
Pallbearers: Espen Ramos, Steven Trevino, David Trevino, Paul Esparza, III, John Dewey Cornell, Michael Bunyan, James Bunyan, Phillip Urbina,
Honorary Pallbearers: Alberto Trevino III, Gerardo Trevino Jr., Samuel Trevino, Tyler Trevino, Talen Trevino
