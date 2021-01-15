GALVESTON — Charles “Big Charles” Fuentes, Jr. age 52 of Galveston died Thursday January 14, 2021 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are 6:30pm Sunday January 17, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00pm on Sunday.
Born August 28, 1968 in Galveston to Charles Sr. and Mary Lou Martinez Fuentes, “Big Charles” was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral. Before being disabled he worked as a carpenter in the family business with his father at C & G Construction. After several years he found he had skill in Automotive Paint and Body, where he continued his career. In his spare time he enjoyed Barbecuing, playing Bat Gamin, watching Old Western Movies, listening to music and riding down the seawall watching the Island that he loved. He was the greatest dad and grandfather. His love for his grandchildren knew no end and they were the light of his life. Big Charles had one vice and it was that he was the Jokester and sometimes the trouble maker in the family. He truly enjoyed making people laugh. Even though he became handi-capped he refused to slow down. His memory will live in our hearts until we see him again.
Preceded in death by his parents and a sister Mary Margaret Alfaro, survivors include daughters Sonia Fuentes and Nichole Rodriguez and husband Jose; son Charles Fuentes, III; sister Rene Fuentes and husband Jon Rojas; grandchildren Nicholai and Nevaeh Rodriguez all of Galveston; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and many friends. The family would like to say thank you Paulie and Julia at Texas City Dialysis for being his second family away from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.