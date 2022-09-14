LEAGUE CITY — Laleen Biering Schaper Thiem passed from this life on September 13, 2022 at the age of 76. Laleen was born in Galveston to Edward Lalor Biering and Dorothy Ellison Biering on June 19, 1946. She attended Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Louisiana and graduated from Ursuline Academy in Glaveston in 1964. Laleen worked at Amoco/BP for 25 years until her retirement.
Laleen married Jerry Thiem on November 23, 1977 and together they raised five children all of whom made them very proud by graduating from college and giving them 11 grandchildren. Laleen and Jerry lived in Galveston and were active members of St. John's Lutheran Church in several capacities. After many years they moved to Dickinson and then to League City and were members of Faith Lutheran in Dickinson.
Laleen was prededed in death by her parents, Edward Lalor and Dorothy Biering.
Laleen is survived by her husband, Jerry of 44 years and by their children, Denise Allison and husband, Tom of Germantown, Maryland, Suzanne Thiem of Houston, Debra Parant and husband, John of Birmingham, Alabama, Laura Thurman and husband, Drew of Cypress and Donald Schaper, Jr. of Katy. Laleen is also survived by her grandchildren (oldest to youngest) Henry Thurman, Sofie & Abbie Allison, Sadie Thurman, Madison and Jordan Schaper, Ben Allison, Hannah and Paige Parant, River and Piper Parant and sister, Leona Pleasant, brother-in-law, Neal and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A memorial service will follow at 12:00pm, also at Crowder Funeral Home.
Memorials can be made to Faith Lutheran Church or to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.