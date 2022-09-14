LEAGUE CITY — Laleen Biering Schaper Thiem passed from this life on September 13, 2022 at the age of 76. Laleen was born in Galveston to Edward Lalor Biering and Dorothy Ellison Biering on June 19, 1946. She attended Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Louisiana and graduated from Ursuline Academy in Glaveston in 1964. Laleen worked at Amoco/BP for 25 years until her retirement.

Laleen married Jerry Thiem on November 23, 1977 and together they raised five children all of whom made them very proud by graduating from college and giving them 11 grandchildren. Laleen and Jerry lived in Galveston and were active members of St. John's Lutheran Church in several capacities. After many years they moved to Dickinson and then to League City and were members of Faith Lutheran in Dickinson.

