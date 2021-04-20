ALVIN — Kenneth Bayam passed from this life Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the age of 88. Born in Houston, Texas on March 21, 1933, Kenneth was the son of William S. Bayam and Clara Lenore Castello Bayam.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Confederate Cemetery in Alvin. Please wear a mask to the service. The full obituary may be read at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.