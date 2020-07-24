Sheila Ann Devona age 61 of Galveston died Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 6:00pm Monday July 27, 2020 Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Sheila was born July 12, 1959 in Lucedale, Mississippi to Paul and Alios Hyatt Devona. She was a Christian lady that loved people. It showed in her work life as well as in her family life. She was always very caring and compassionate towards people, always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. In her spare time she loved to shop. She was a true animal lover especially to her pride and joy her dog Fozzy and Bella. Sheila has left an indelible mark on the lives of many people. Her positive nature and can do attitude will continue to inspire her family and many friends and colleagues. .
Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ricky Devona and Tony Hyatt survivors include her husband Jesse Ojeda; daughter Jessica Devona (Harvey Thomas); son Jason Devona; grandson Ashton Devona; a nephew who she loved as a son Joe A. Ojeda; cousins that are like her sisters Linda Davis and Mary Gray; dear friend Teresa Smith all of Galveston; her extended family in Mississippi; the Tong family, co-workers and customers with her for 34 years at Happy Buddha Restaurant; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Tong Family, Staff, customers and the many lifelong friends she made at Happy Buddha, for their unwavering love, care and compassion for Sheila and our family during these difficult days and weeks we have had to face. You have exhibited what family is all about and we will never forget your kindness.
