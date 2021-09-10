Ken and Mary Bostrom

TEXAS CITY — Kenneth Arlan Bostrom, age 72, died Saturday August 21, 2021 and Mary Elizabeth Bostrom, age 72, died Tuesday August 24, 2021, both at Mainland Center Hospital in Texas City. Funeral services are 10:00 am Tuesday September 14, 2021 at Church of the Living God in Galveston with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Reverend Robert E. Dowdy, Sr. and Revered A. J. Larson officiating. Burial with honors will follow at 2:15 pm at Houston National Cemetery.
Ken was born July 21, 1949 in Montevideo, MN to John Henry Bostrom and Nelinda Geraldine Othelia Einerson Bostrom. Mary was born July 11, 1949 in Balaton, MN to Charles Wayne Brown and Elnora Catrina Hansen Brown. They were married for 51 years. You could not mention Ken or Mary separately because their lives were literally inseparable. As ordained ministers Ken and Mary were the founders of Ken Bostrom Ministries (KBM), a worldwide ministry established in 2000.
After graduating from Montevideo High School in 1967, Ken joined the Navy where he served his country honorably. After his Navy service Ken was employed at GTA (Grain Terminal Association) for more than a decade. In that role he also served in broadcasting as a DJ in Radio, then as the host of his own TV program in Aberdeen, SD where he gave the Daily Market Report. Ken later served as a State Licensed Consultant at Brown Hearing Center in Orange, Texas for 29 years.
Mary was a graduate of Echo High School in 1967. She did home daycare for a number of years while their children were little followed by working the makeup counter of Feinstein’s department store. Afterward, Mary went into banking, remaining and advancing in this profession for a number of years before entering the ministry. Mary studied at American Bankers Association and also earned a certificate from Rhema Correspondence Bible School in 1987. Mary was the church administrator of Church of the Living God in Galveston, Texas.
As empty nesters, Ken and Mary moved to Orange, Texas in 1992 to answer the call of God on their lives by attending Wisdom Bible Institute (WBI). They both earned Ministry degrees in 1994 with Ken achieving the rank of Valedictorian. After graduation, Mary became an instructor at WBI. Eventually, both became ordained through World Ministry Fellowship. Ken was the World Ministry Fellowship Board Chairman / Texas Gulf Coast State Director for over 10 years. More recently Ken and Mary furthered their education by each earning a Doctorate degree of Ministry in Theology at the College for Global Deployment.
Ken will forever be known by all to be a true blessing- the life of the party, joyful, outgoing, funny, never down but always excited, and an exhorter of all. Rejoicing in family/friends and Jesus were his life’s goal in everything he did. An occasional car race, Vikings or Texans football game, and shopping were also part of his life’s enjoyments.
Mary was a true gift of the Lord for many in her circle. Her life’s work since the start of their ministry was 100% devoted to studying and teaching the gospel of which she surrounded herself in constantly. Mary authored the book “Those That Wait” as well as many teaching materials. She was always excited to celebrate her ‘spiritual birthday’ of 7/4/1982 when she experienced an epiphany of the love and presence of God for the first time.
Together they built a life honoring the Lord through ministry and love of family. They constantly filled their house with friends, gathering for bible studies and fellowship. Putting together puzzles, playing Jokers & Marbles, Dominos, Wii bowling, and mini golf were their favorite activities with the grandkids. They filled the airwaves with nearly 400 KBM broadcasts on KiTV channel, YouTube and others. KBM also had a program on KBN that reached many people. Together they were truly United in Purpose. An example of “...being heirs together of the grace of life..” (1 Pet 3:7).
Preceded in death by their parents; Ken’s sister Cindy Bostrom and Mary’s sister Betty Brown Hatch and daughter Jyl Grey Anderson. Survivors include daughters Shannon Fleck and husband Trevor of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Jennifer Bostrom Wilcox and husband Alan of Davenport, Florida; grandchildren McKinley Fleck, Delaney Fleck, Kennedy Catrina Fleck, Jacob Wilcox, Maxwell Wilcox and Samantha Wilcox; Ken’s sisters include Joy Selbo and husband Ray of Westfield, Indiana, Linda Bostrom of Quakertown, Pennsylvania and Mary Ann Kemnitz and husband Robert of Marshall, MN; Ken’s brothers Darrell Bostrom and wife Linda of Randall, MN and Larrie Bostrom and wife Judy of Alexandria, MN; Mary’s sisters E. Anne Koski of Sartell, MN, Corinne Bendix and husband Allyn of Watertown, SD and Charlene Grabow and husband Scott of St. Bonifacius, MN; Mary’s brother Charles Brown and wife Rosie of Mount Juliet, TN. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends and ministry partners around the world.
Pallbearers are Trevor Fleck, Alan Wilcox, John Lanari, Anthony Lanari, AJ Larson and Delmar Coward Jr.
