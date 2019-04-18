GALVESTON—Mrs. Willie Ida Anderson, 88, passed away April 13, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, April 20, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a service celebrating her life at 12:00 p.m. at the Gethsemane Baptist Church, (2127 37th St.) with Pastor Norman V. Johnson, Jr. officiating.
She is survived by children, Judy, Vickie Tonnie and Richard; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.
www.fieldsjohnson.com
