Patricia Ann Lewis, 77, of Newton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Beaumont. Patricia was born on November 2, 1942 in Galveston, Texas to the late Annie and Ervin Mueller.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband David Lewis; sister, Ervina McCarvell and husband Tom; children, Rhea Scadden and husband Bill, Darryl Barnhill and wife Linda, Ronnie Hebert, Sr., Patsy Hohensee and husband David, Raymond Hebert, daughter-in-law Terri Barnhill, wife of Jay who preceded her in death; grandchildren, Eric Barnhill and wife Christy, Austin Barnhill, Joshua Shenkir and wife Lauren, Matthew Scadden and wife Cortney, Jessica Barnhill, Alexis Moon and husband Blue, Ronnie Hebert, Jr. and wife Alyssa, Kourtney and Chelsey Hohensee, Wendi Browning and husband Jerry; great grandchildren, Trey, Nicholas, Hunter, Alaina, Elise, Claire, McKenna, Colbie, Hayden, and Dalton; nephew, Christopher McCarvell and wife Melanie; great nephews, Michael and Nathan McCarvell, great niece Marissa McCarvell; and numerous cousins.
Pat grew up in League City, TX and lived there until she moved to Robertson County, TX. She married David Lewis in 1994 and moved to Newton County, TX for the remainder of her years. Patricia loved her family and enjoyed time spent with them as often as possible, always very giving and supportive, very proud of her children, nephew, and their families.
A Celebration of Patricia's Life
FEBRUARY 29
12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
MARTIN DIES, JR. STATE PARK
Walnut Ridge unit Group Hall
634 Park Road 48
Jasper, Texas 75951
