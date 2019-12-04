Barbara Ann Helms-Hatter, 68 of Texas City Passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial will follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery located at 7708 County Road 317, Brazoria, TX 77422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.