AUSTIN, TX — Mary Lois Lay Castiglioni, age 90, died on September 30,2021 in Austin, Texas. Lois was born January 12, 1931, in Calhoun, Georgia to Henry Grady Lay, Sr. and Anabel Ruddell Lay. She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1947, and from Georgia State College for Women in 1951. She received a Master's at the University of Houston, Clear Lake. Lois completed a dietetic internship with the US Public Health Service on Staten Island, and achieved the rank of Captain during her years of service. She was stationed in Savannah, Georgia, Gallup, New Mexico and New Orleans, Louisiana, where in 1959 she met and married Dr. Leo Castiglioni. Lois was a Registered Dietitian and retired from the Department of Pediatrics, Genetics, at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in 2008.
She was devoted to her family, energetic, and kind to everyone she met. She became close to and was loved by people of all ages, from all walks of life. Lois loved to swim, work in the yard, exercise, dance, watch birds, and write poetry. She was a member of the Galveston Poetry Round Table, Osher Lifetime Learning Institute, and Phoenix and Dragons Tae Kwon Do. She earned her black belt in her 80s.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Leo, brother Henry Grady Lay, Jr., sisters Elizabeth Lay Daniell, Martha Lay Bennett, Katherine Lay Earnest, and son in law Mark O'Pella. Survivors include brother James William Lay of Calhoun, Georgia, son Don Castiglioni and wife Elizabeth of Austin, Texas; daughter Kay O'Pella and her husband Andy Uzick; and granddaughters: Katie O'Pella of Houston, Texas, and Natalie and Olivia Castiglioni of Austin, Texas.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The Gordon County Historical Society, P.O. Box 342, Calhoun, Georgia 30903, or to Camp Summit (outdoor experiences for people with disabilities) at 17210 Campbell Rd. Suite 180-W, Dallas, TX 75252, www.campsummittx.org/ or to a charity of your choice.
A private burial will be held in Galveston, Texas. Questions may be directed to her son at doncastig@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.