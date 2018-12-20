SANTA FE—Mr. Emerson Wainwright, Sr., passed from this life Tuesday night, December 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Born January 25, 1946 in Hammond, LA, Mr. Wainwright had been a resident of Santa Fe for over 40 years, previously of Baton Rouge, LA. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Emerson was a master electrician and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed fixing things, fishing and volleyball but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sitman Lenoir and Mary Elazine (Kinchen) Wainwright; brothers, Charles Wainwright, Harry Wainwright.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Peggy Wainwright; sons, Emerson Wainwright, Jr., and wife, Tracy of Santa Fe, Michael Wainwright and wife, Anna of Santa Fe; daughters, Christine Parnell and husband, Jim of Hitchcock, Julie Vining and husband, John of Santa Fe, Laurie Wilson and husband, Wayne of La Marque, Dana Fisher and husband, Quinton of Santa Fe; brothers, Tommy Wainwright of Walker, LA, Fred Wainwright and wife, Donna of Walker, LA, Sitman Wainwright and wife, Deborah of Woodville, TX, Terry Wainwright and wife, Vickie of Liberty, MS, Jimmy Wainwright of Denham Springs, LA, Carrol Wainwright of Santa Fe; sisters, Patricia Cadell of Onalaska, TX, Rebecca Jewell and husband, Timmy of Pine Grove, LA; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501 with a memorial service beginning at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Kevin Garber officiating.
