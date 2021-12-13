GALVESTON — Mr. Patrick Neal Brawner, age 51, of Galveston, Texas formerly of Hanover, Indiana entered this life on December 2, 1970 at King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana. He was the loving son of Paul Joe and Janet Lou O’Neal Brawner. He was raised in the Hanover community and was a 1989 graduate of Southwestern High School, where he ran track, cross country and played basketball. He also was a ten year member of Jefferson County 4-H and enjoyed being a member of FFA. He joined the United States Army and served in the National Guard and was honorably discharged. He graduated from DeVry University. On March 27, 1993 he was united in marriage to Ronda Day at the Ryker’s Ridge Baptist Church. This union was blessed with a daughter, Kayla Lynn and a son, Brady Patrick. He enjoyed farming at Brawner Farms for a number of years and then with Marlin and Carol Dreiman Farms in Monroe City. The family moved to Corydon where he worked with Jackson, Jennings Co-op for a number of years. Patrick then worked with Winfield Solutions, Cropland Genetics, and Land ‘O’ Lakes. He moved to Galveston and resided there the past three years and was currently serving as an agronomist manager and product sales manager with Nachurs Alpine. Patrick’s work took him to all of the states but two. He also loved the beach and being in warm weather. Patrick died on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 2:56 p.m. at the Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas after a difficult battle with Covid-19. Patrick will be missed by his loving parents, Paul Joe and Janet Brawner of Hanover, Indiana; his daughter, Kayla Lynn Brawner Baker and her husband, Brian of Pendleton, Indiana, his son, Brady Patrick Brawner of Bloomington, Indiana; his loving sisters, Karen Sinders and her husband, Gregg of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Kathy Jo Phillips and her husband, Bobby of Dupont, Indiana; his loving brothers, Tim Brawner and his wife, Rhonda of Madison, Indiana, Greg Brawner and his wife, Teresa of Hanover, Indiana, Tony Brawner and his wife, Montica of Hanover, Indiana; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and other relatives. Funeral mass will be conducted Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., by Father Christopher A. Craig at the St. Patrick Catholic Chapel, 305 West State Street in Madison, Indiana. Graveside ceremony will be conducted Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Grandview Memorial Gardens,9306 North U.S. 421 near Madison, Indiana with military honors. Friends may visit Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Patrick Catholic Chapel Roof Fund. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres of Hanover and Madison. Online condolences, remembrances and memorials can be left at www.morgan-nay.com
