SANTA FE — Patricia Ann Boese, age 88, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Bayou Pines Nursing Home in La Marque. She was born in Fredericksburg, Texas on January 15, 1934. She lived in Galveston over 50 years and recently had moved to Santa Fe. She loved walking on the seawall and inside the Target Store. She loved living at the Ft. Crockett Apartments, as well as the tenants and the staff. She especially loved being the Bingo organizer and caller for her friends at Ft. Crockett. She also loved living in Santa Fe with her son Clark, seeing the calf, goats and feeding the fish in the pond.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emilie and Herman Leifeste; 5 brothers and 1 sister; spouses, Robert Huebner and Harold Boese; and grandson Cory Ovalle.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula Shipley (Travis) and Eve Kerbow; son Clark Boese (Brenda); granddaughters, Charmarie Kainer (Joe) and Tara Atkins (James); grandson, Justin Kerbow (Christa); great-granddaughters, Makya Carranza, Madison Atkins, McKenzie Atkins, Cecily Kerbow and Maxine Kerbow; great-grandsons, Kyle Carranza (Kimberly), Ian Garcia, Cory Kerbow and Harvey Kerbow; and great-great-grandchildren, Makaylee and Kyle, Jr.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Bayou Pines Nursing Home and Traditions Hospice for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
