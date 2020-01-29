Oscar “Sandy” Joseph Dugey, Jr., 75, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his residence. Sandy was born October 10, 1944, in Galveston, and graduated from Ball High School with the class of 1962. He attended Alvin Junior College and The University of Houston before beginning his long career with American National, retiring as a Senior Systems Analyst after 42 years. Sandy loved to read; he was especially fond of books about politics, American History, and the Civil War. He was a walking encyclopedia on the Civil War; you could ask him anything. Sandy developed a lifelong love of baseball, after playing himself as a child. He always enjoyed watching baseball and football games on tv.
Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann and Oscar Dugey, Sr. He is survived by his sister, Jackie Dugey, and a very large extended family.
Sandy’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary and funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
